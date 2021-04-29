Trending#

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


IPL 2021: Fans unhappy with Krunal Pandya's performance against RR as old 'angry' picture of him resurfaces

Krunal Pandya bowled only one over against Rajasthan Royals and gave off 12 runs.


Krunal Pandya

Fans unhappy with Krunal Pandya's performance against RR , Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 29, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

With Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR), all expected Rohit Sharma to sit all-rounder Krunal Pandya out after a series of not-so-good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far.

However, none such happened and MI got in Nathan Coulter-Nile for Ishan Kishan. While the news was not so pleasing, fans were good with the one change. However, Krunal Pandya did not keep the trust of fans intact.

The Hitman gave him only one over to bowl, in which he gave off 12 runs. The left-arm orthodox came to bowl the ninth over and he was hit by RR skipper Sanju Samson on his very first ball. He went on to give singles as well and Samson again ended his over with a boundary.

Soon after his over, netizens turned him into a meme, using a photo of his 'angry' face from the  Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash. Pandya was seen getting angry on his own teammates on the field. He had given off 31 runs in 3 overs and had not even get a wicket. 

Here is how netizens reacted:

As for the clash, Rajasthan Royals have set a target of 172 for Mumbai. It is not a bad score but the Pink side could have got a lot more. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got RR off to a superb start, however, Chahar claimed the wickets of both the openers. 

Samson played fine innings too, but Dube's knock of 35 gave RR a breather. The southpaw did hit a few big hits, but his strike rate was on the lower side. 