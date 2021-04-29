IPL 2021: Fans unhappy with Krunal Pandya's performance against RR as old 'angry' picture of him resurfaces

With Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR), all expected Rohit Sharma to sit all-rounder Krunal Pandya out after a series of not-so-good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far.

However, none such happened and MI got in Nathan Coulter-Nile for Ishan Kishan. While the news was not so pleasing, fans were good with the one change. However, Krunal Pandya did not keep the trust of fans intact.

The Hitman gave him only one over to bowl, in which he gave off 12 runs. The left-arm orthodox came to bowl the ninth over and he was hit by RR skipper Sanju Samson on his very first ball. He went on to give singles as well and Samson again ended his over with a boundary.

Soon after his over, netizens turned him into a meme, using a photo of his 'angry' face from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash. Pandya was seen getting angry on his own teammates on the field. He had given off 31 runs in 3 overs and had not even get a wicket.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Forget world , Krunal isn't even the best all rounder in India Forget India , Krunal isn't even the best all rounder in Gujarat. Forget Gujarat , Krunal isn't even the best all rounder in Baroda Forget Baroda , Krunal isn't even the best all rounder in his house.#Copied — Diwakar Kumar (@diwakarkumar47) April 29, 2021

Lord Krunal shouting on Sanju why he didn't hits any six in his first over(of 12 runs)#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/n4OMkkpGPC — Academy of Allrounders (@Allrndrs_acadmy) April 29, 2021

You may troll krunal pandya for his attitude when it comes to batting and bowling you can still troll him #MIvsRR — Chandru_stan (@Extra_covers17) April 29, 2021

#MIvsRR Rohit sharma after selected krunal Pandya in playing eleven:- pic.twitter.com/7h0PdXswZp — Shubham (@sj_shubz_msdian) April 29, 2021

Krunal to Rohit after getting selected for playing XI #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/3yV6gyEUxc — pawan (@rajpalY39184098) April 29, 2021

#MIvsRR Whenever Krunal pandya comes for bowling. Batsman pic.twitter.com/ivufRxCpbY — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) April 29, 2021

So fifth bowling options gave away. 49 runs in 4 overs. 3 by Yadav and 1 by krunal. Why is krunal is even playing? #MIvsRR — (@Vinayak__45) April 29, 2021

As for the clash, Rajasthan Royals have set a target of 172 for Mumbai. It is not a bad score but the Pink side could have got a lot more. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got RR off to a superb start, however, Chahar claimed the wickets of both the openers.

Samson played fine innings too, but Dube's knock of 35 gave RR a breather. The southpaw did hit a few big hits, but his strike rate was on the lower side.