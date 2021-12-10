ShameOnBCCI: Fans unhappy with BCCI's appreciation post for Virat Kohli after sacking him from ODI captaincy

While some said that sacking Virat Kohli from the ODI captaincy was the need of the hour, some fans stated it was not the way a player who has led the team for a long time should be treated.

Fans have been majorly upset with the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first announced the sacking of the batter and replacing him with Rohit Sharma, but for also not putting out a proper post for the now ex-skipper.

Not soon after, the BCCI - after a gap of almost 24 hours - posted an appreciation post for Virat Kohli and spoke about his contribution as skipper of the side in the ODIs. The BCCI on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for leading Team India with "grit, passion and determination".

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of IndiaTop with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain .@imVkohli," BCCI tweeted.

However, fans believed, the post came only after they had started trending #ShameOnBCCI on Twitter. Unhappy with the way the cricket board has treated Kohli, netizens went on to social media to show how they felt.

No press conference , no proper information , no thank you post yet for the person who was your LOI captain for more than 5 years

This is how you treat the greatest player of this generation @BCCI ?

richest board of cricket is morally void !#ShameonBcci — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) December 9, 2021

I live in Australia and believe me, every time I talk about @imVkohli in front of my Aussie friends, they praise him a lot and say 'wish he was an Aus player'. Almost everyone respect him here but it's really pathetic to see the way BCCI is treating a legend.#ShameOnBCCI — #We want aggressive Kohli back (@crickohli18) December 9, 2021

What Virat Kohli did for them for a whole decade



What they did with Virat Kohli in return #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/pap4HwQtlE — Abhinav (@TotalKohli) December 9, 2021

Man literally carried the whole team for decade and what he got in return- disrespect from his own people, from his own board#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/ZinKxazclk — Gaurav Chavan (@_fearless18_) December 9, 2021

As for Kohli, while giving up his T20I captaincy on his own, he had mentioned how he wanted to concentrate on captaining the ODI and Test side.

However, things changed and opening batter Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.