'Wait, What?' Fans unhappy seeing Ishant Sharma in virtual guest box during RCB vs KKR clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction had seen many players like Steve Smith, Kane Richardson, Dhawal Kulkarni and many more go unsold. Among them was Indian pacer Ishant Sharma as well, who had kept his base price at INR 1.5 crore and did not find any buyer.

The 33-year-old veteran had in the 2021 season had played for Delhi Capitals (DC), but was released before the mega auction. However, on Wednesday, the bowler made a surprise entry to the IPL 2022, but surely not the way fans would like.

Ishant Sharma was seen cheering on the virtual guest box during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Fans were shocked to see the pacer and reacted in shock seeing the senior Indian pacer in the virtual guest box in the IPL and not on the field.

Ishant Sharma in the virtual guest box, dfkm #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/MrrXCOh0ot — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 30, 2022

Ishant Sharma in Virtual Gear Box ?? Wait What ?? pic.twitter.com/uHCjcdIyFQ March 30, 2022

Frands Yeh Ishant Sharma Hi Hai Na



Feel For Him Ek Time Pr India Ka Best Bowler Tha pic.twitter.com/2tFd0LbXI2 — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) March 30, 2022

As we all are happy for the likes of Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav who are having a redemption of form this IPL...I feel for Ishant Sharma missing out, did well in games he played for Delhi in last couple of season should have been in ground not on screen. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/vuDjv4XAOW March 30, 2022

The bowler was earlier dropped from the Test team ahead of the Sri Lanka series just before the IPL. As far as the IPL is concerned, Ishant Sharma has represented a plethora of teams like the Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rising Pune Supergiant (RSP) since 2008.

The pacer has taken a total of 72 wickets in 93 IPL matches and was a regular in the playing eleven in the first half of his career. However, in the past few years, with the rise of many fast bowlers, Ishant Sharma has faded away from white-ball cricket. Talking about his red-ball game, he improved significantly and was one of India's senior-most pacers, until he was dropped from the eleven and also from the squad altogether.