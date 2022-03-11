Search icon
'Are you in Jail?': Fans troll Pakistan board for giving Marnus Labuschagne substandard 'daal and roti'

The pic went viral in no time and netizens made sure they trolled the cricket board.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

While the pitches in Pakistan are already being questioned, now the food they are providing the visiting teams is also getting a lot of backlashes. Ahead of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia, fans could not help but question the substandard food provided to the Aussie side.

Ahead of the all-important game, batter Marnus Labuschagne took to his official Twitter handle and could be said that he actually mocked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for providing poor-quality food. 

Sharing an image, of his food, Marnus went on to caption it, "Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious".

As for the clash, the Australian team visited Pakistan for a historic all-format bilateral series for the first time after the 1998/99 season. 

The first Test took place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium but ended in a stalemate on a dead wicket. The second match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 12.

As for Marnus Labuschagne, he had gained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters as he had made a tremendous impact in the first Test on a batting-friendly surface. He looked set for a big total before being dismissed for 90.

