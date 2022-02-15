Search icon
Why are fans trending 'Boycott Chennai Super Kings' on Twitter after IPL 2022 mega auction? Here's what we know

The hashtag #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on social media platforms after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended in Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

With 600 players going under the hammer, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction ended after two exciting days of a bidding war. However, many notable names did not fetch a single bid and went unsold. 

In fact, Ishan Kishan walked away as the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auctions at Rs 15.25 crore and was taken by Mumbai Indians (MI), while Deepak Chahar followed as he bagged a hefty Rs 14 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, after the two action-packed days, fans on Twitter started trending a hashtag calling for a boycott of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The hashtag #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on social media platforms after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended in Bengaluru.

So what irked fans of Chennai Super Kings?

It has been learnt that several social media users were angry about the Chennai franchise after they bought Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. While many other franchises have Sri Lankan players in their squad and some even have former Lankan players in their management squad so why did Theekshana's inclusion irk fans?

The reason is that Theekshana is a Sinhalese. The Sinhalese soldiers are accused of having committed war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009.

Due to this, several users vented their anger on Twitter.

Those who did not know the real reason, took to the micro-blogging site to boycott the south franchise as they did not buy their 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina and Mr IPL went unsold in the 2022 mega auction.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

