Why are fans trending 'Boycott Chennai Super Kings' on Twitter after IPL 2022 mega auction? Here's what we know

With 600 players going under the hammer, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction ended after two exciting days of a bidding war. However, many notable names did not fetch a single bid and went unsold.

In fact, Ishan Kishan walked away as the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auctions at Rs 15.25 crore and was taken by Mumbai Indians (MI), while Deepak Chahar followed as he bagged a hefty Rs 14 crore deal with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

READ | Tata IPL 2022: Check players list with price, squad for all 10 teams after mega auction

However, after the two action-packed days, fans on Twitter started trending a hashtag calling for a boycott of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The hashtag #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on social media platforms after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended in Bengaluru.

So what irked fans of Chennai Super Kings?

It has been learnt that several social media users were angry about the Chennai franchise after they bought Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. While many other franchises have Sri Lankan players in their squad and some even have former Lankan players in their management squad so why did Theekshana's inclusion irk fans?

The reason is that Theekshana is a Sinhalese. The Sinhalese soldiers are accused of having committed war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009.

Due to this, several users vented their anger on Twitter.

Around 20 lakh Tamil people are thrown out as refugees by Sinhala state Terrorism!



No Justice yet,

But Tamil People whistles for a Sinhala player in #CSK



#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/UGduoS6rzO February 14, 2022

Don't try to normalise Tamil Genocide in Sri Lanka. Remove this Sinhalese player from CSK team. #DontNormaliseTamilGenocide#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/FbylNYSGVQ — Tamil Maindhan (@MaindhanTamil) February 13, 2022

Thu, you should be ashamed to allow #GenocideSrilanka representing player inside TN , country which massacred tens&thousands of our Tamils, with still no justice !

CSK lost my respect #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings https://t.co/EbgF11q6OM — (@sahana_xo) February 13, 2022

#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings

Pakistanis are banned from IPL cause they are (north)”India’s enemies”. but Tamil’s enemies the SL state uses these sports to whitewash its crimes in international stage ,,and idiots don’t care! Now taking in a player even inside CSK! While no Tamils! — (@Jeya2002) February 14, 2022

Those who did not know the real reason, took to the micro-blogging site to boycott the south franchise as they did not buy their 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina and Mr IPL went unsold in the 2022 mega auction.

They can buy Cheteshwar Pujara for SHOW OFF...



But



They can't buy their One of the Match Winners for Years SURESH RAINA at Base Price #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings#RainaForever pic.twitter.com/1NewpLjptY — KKR Bhakt| Wear Mask (@KKRSince2011) February 14, 2022

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma