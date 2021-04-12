'KLassic' Rahul innings: Fans thoroughly enjoy Punjab Kings skipper's knock against Rajasthan Royals

What an innings by Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul who led from the front and got the side to reach 221 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). While all surely were saddened by his dismissal at 91, but his knock of just 50 balls surely got fans happy.

His wicket was taken by debutant Chetan Sakariya. It was a special catch by Rahul Tewatia who took it right on the edge of the ropes, with the ball behind him. He tossed the ball up as he went over the boundary, before running back in, diving forward and grabbing it again.

While the catch was highly praised, Rahul's 91 which consisted of 7 fours and five sixes had entertained all. Netizens took to Twitter to shower praises on the Indian batsman.

Missed well deserved century but what a knock. That's KL Rahul at his very best. Pure Class. pic.twitter.com/TZklKkilRS — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 12, 2021

As for the clash, it was a big score for PBKS. Deepak Hooda made the most of it after being promoted up the order. He came in at four and did wonders with a blistering 64 off 28 balls.

There have been 13 sixes already smashed at the Wankhede Stadium and RR will surely look to achieve the target set for them.