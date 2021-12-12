'Signs of him coming to RCB?' Fans speculate after David Warner, Virat Kohli engage in funny Instagram banter

When he became part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, David Warner had made sure to embrace everything that came along with it. The Australian cricketer made sure his fans were entertained as he kept singing, dancing and even morphing his face on popular Telugu actors imitating movie scenes.

However, after things went south between him and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise with SRH not even retaining him back for the 2022 edition, all thought Warner will no longer entertain his fans the way he used to do.

But he proved everyone wrong and post Australia's emphatic win over England in the 2021-22 Ashes opener, the southpaw took to Instagram and shared yet another morphed video.

The opener morphed his face on the South Indian movie star Allu Arjun in the newly-released track 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' from the upcoming film Pushpa.

WATCH:

While he received praises from one and all, one comment grabbed the attention of many. India's Test skipper Virat Kohli reacted to the clip and asked Warner, "Mate are you ok?" to which the 34-year-old was quick to respond and commented: "@virat.kohli a little sore but I know you mean in my head, never alright."

While many enjoyed the funny banter, many started speculations of whether it was a sign of the Aussie joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

It is known that RCB do not have a skipper with Kohli stepping down from the role and if the franchise manages to buy Warner in the mega auction, he could potentially lead the side and even be an effective opener for the side.

Meanwhile, Warner is surely enjoying an impressive outing in the Ashes opener as he slammed a match-winning 94 at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, during the course of his knock, he was hit on the ribs and did not come out to bat during his team's second innings.