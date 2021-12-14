Search icon
'Ek dusre ke under nhi khelna chahte?' Fans smell 'rift' between Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli ahead of South Africa series

Virat Kohli informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the ODI series as he wants to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

After news of Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to hamstring injury was out, fans had suspected something 'fishy' happening between players of the Indian team. However, they now confirmed it after news of Virat Kohli wanting to skip the ODI series came out.

Kohli had skipped his training session in Mumbai on Monday (December 14) and even informed the board that he will not be available for the ODI series as he wants to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday with his wife Anushka Sharma. 

According to a report in the Times of India, he has informed the BCCI about the same and the former ODI skipper is planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series. While the final Test of the tour will be played from Jan 11 to 15, the ODI series will kick off on January 19. Vamika was born on January 11 last year and the skipper is looking forward to spending time with his daughter.

Seein both the skippers of the Indian team not playing a particular format, netizens believe the two players do not want to play under each other and there is a possible rift between them.

Earlier, BCCI and the selection committee had axed Kohli as the ODI skipper and replaced him with Rohit Sharma. The change in India's ODI captaincy had shaken up the Indian cricketing fraternity. 

While fans had no issue with the captaincy change with Kohli already stepping down as the skipper of T20I, it was the manner in which the responsibility was taken away from the batter and handed to Rohit that rose eyebrows.

The India cricket board had in a single tweet, announced Rohit's appointment and there has still been no proper statement from the BCCI explaining the change nor a word from Kohli about him being replaced.

