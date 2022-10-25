'Got sacked and Virat became..': Fans slam Sourav Ganguly for his tweet which had no mentions of Kohli after PAK clash

File Photo

On Sunday (October 23), India and Pakistan played a nail-biting thriller in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As the action unfolded in front of more than 90,000 fans at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the atmosphere was tremendous. The contest came down to the wire, and it took a magnificent effort from Virat Kohli to get India across the line in the last ball.

Furthermore, credit must be given to Hardik Pandya, who built a great partnership with the former India captain to stabilise the innings. Ravi Ashwin too held his cool, getting a wide first ball and then hitting a boundary off the final ball.

Emotions were strong on both sides, and while the Indian dugout shouted in ecstasy after a win, the opposing camp was in despair. After striking a boundary, Ashwin went on a celebratory run, while Kohli celebrated alone, even as the entire team raced onto the field to hug him.

After India were reduced at four down with only 31 runs on the board, the 33-year-old achieved the unthinkable. At one point, the side needed 28 runs off only 8 balls, and Virat Kohli actually won it for them. After the match, India's coaching staff, including Rahul Dravid, was seen expressing their feelings and hugging their teammates.

Following the win, Ganguly had taken to Twitter to post, “Congratulations to the team for a fantastic win and a great start to the world cup @bcci.” However, with the tweet having no mention of Kohli or his knock, fans on Twitter mercilessly slammed the former India captain.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Sometimes I feel that Gregg Chappel was right... https://t.co/2GrCmZ7aMz October 23, 2022

Man got sacked and virat became a chase master again!

Thanks for getting sacked dada https://t.co/mxbeUU3F2g October 23, 2022

No appreciation tweet for Kohli. This guy https://t.co/9ZegMsWHiI — Ritu (@EntropyPositive) October 23, 2022

