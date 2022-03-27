Fans slam facilities at Brabourne Stadium during DC vs MI clash, say 'achchi seats toh dete'

The first game of the doubleheader of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and surely the crowd had some issues with the management.

Fans who were watching the match inside the stadium expressed their displeasure over the seating arrangements. The stadium, which has a total capacity of 20,000 and with the pavilions named Church Gate End and Pavilion End, saw fans express their displeasure on Twitter.

In fact, a fan even shared a pic on Twitter slamming the ground management for installing plastic chairs for the spectators for tickets which cost INR 3,000.

brabourne 5 saal pehle bhi aaisa hi tha https://t.co/KMU8a2G3HZ — Himanshu (@VVDeewar) March 27, 2022

Nothing new. Brabourne never had the seating chairs like Wankhede and would never be possible for them to renovate with very less matches hosted and no other major source of funds. https://t.co/a4L8qgAHr9 March 27, 2022

Previously I was making fun of seating arrangement in Pakistan's stadiums but what I saw at Brabourne today made me speechless and told me not to say that again #IPL2022 #DCvMI — MSD (@certifiedmsdian) March 27, 2022

The Brabourne Stadium:

The stadium was established in 1937 and was named after the former Governor of Bombay, Lord Brabourne. The inauguration match was played between the CCI XI and Lord Tennyson’s XI.

While this stadium was in good use, the constant ticketing disputes with the management, the Bombay Cricket Association (BCA) constructed the famous Wankhede Stadium around 700 metres away.

Soon after the construction of Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium was only used for first-class matches while the main Indian team games were played at the Wankhede.

However, in recent years, international cricket has made a return and due to that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the stadium as the third venue for hosting IPL matches.