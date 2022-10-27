Search icon
'Kuch nahi bdla, aj bhi...': Fans react after Yuzvendra Chahal recreates his iconic pose during IND-NED clash

Chahal, who is India’s second highest wicket taker in T20Is, is yet to play his maiden game in the T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal

India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, moving them a step ahead in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli's second consecutive half-century, coupled with fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, helped India restrict the Netherlands to a score of 123/9 after they had posted 179/2.

India kept the same team that defeated Pakistan in dramatic manner in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. It meant that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remained on the bench, with India opting for Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their spinning options in the primarily pacer-friendly conditions they have experienced in Australia thus far.

Chahal, who is India’s second highest wicket taker in T20Is, is yet to play his maiden game in the T20 World Cup. He was not selected for the megaevent in the United Arab Emirates last year, and he has yet to make the starting XI this time around.

Even though he wasn't on the field, Chahal managed to steal the show on Thursday. He was spotted beyond the boundary line, resting in the now-iconic stance. Social media users took notice and responded with amusing replies.

Here’re some of them:

Chahal's signature posture was taken while relaxing behind the ropes during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. And he recreated that iconic pose earlier this year when he took a hat-trick for the Rajasthan Royals in  IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Team India’s next game is against South Africa on Sunday (October 30) in Perth, and with the wicket there assisting the pacers more than the spinners, he is likely to sit out again.

