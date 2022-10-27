'Kuch nahi bdla, aj bhi...': Fans react after Yuzvendra Chahal recreates his iconic pose during IND-NED clash

Yuzvendra Chahal

India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, moving them a step ahead in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli's second consecutive half-century, coupled with fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, helped India restrict the Netherlands to a score of 123/9 after they had posted 179/2.

India kept the same team that defeated Pakistan in dramatic manner in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. It meant that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remained on the bench, with India opting for Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their spinning options in the primarily pacer-friendly conditions they have experienced in Australia thus far.

Chahal, who is India’s second highest wicket taker in T20Is, is yet to play his maiden game in the T20 World Cup. He was not selected for the megaevent in the United Arab Emirates last year, and he has yet to make the starting XI this time around.

Even though he wasn't on the field, Chahal managed to steal the show on Thursday. He was spotted beyond the boundary line, resting in the now-iconic stance. Social media users took notice and responded with amusing replies.

Here’re some of them:

Friends : do you want to go out today?

Me : no I’m very very busy with work



*me at home* pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal has been spotted in his signature pose at SCG. #INDvsNED #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/t5UJy4rkb3 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 27, 2022

Chahal's signature posture was taken while relaxing behind the ropes during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. And he recreated that iconic pose earlier this year when he took a hat-trick for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Team India’s next game is against South Africa on Sunday (October 30) in Perth, and with the wicket there assisting the pacers more than the spinners, he is likely to sit out again.

