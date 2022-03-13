'Rank turner? no problem': Rishabh Pant scores fastest 50 by an Indian in Tests, netizens shower praise

Why remember the name, when Rishabh Pant makes sure that no one can forget him. In the second innings of the 2nd pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 50 off 28 deliveries.

For the record, this is not an ODI or T20I game, but a Test match and this 50 off 28 balls has got Rishabh Pant to surpass Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket.

Fastest recorded 50s for India in Test cricket (balls faced):

28 Rishabh Pant vs SL Bengaluru 2022*

30 Kapil Dev vs PAK Karachi 1982

31 Shardul Thakur vs ENG Oval 2021

32 Virendra Sehwag vs ENG Chennai 2008

FIFTY!@RishabhPant17 surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. It has come off 28 deliveries.



Take a bow, Rishabh



— BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

The left-handed batter is the first player to score 30+ runs at a 150+ strike rate in each innings of a Test.

STAT: Rishabh Pant this Test:

1st innings: 39 off 26 (SR 150.00)

2nd innings: 50 off 31 (SR SR 161.29)

Seeing the way the batter played against the visitors on the bowling friendly track and even took India's lead ahead of 300 runs made netizens pour in praises for Pant.

Rank Turner? No Problem



Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev record to smash fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket history. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant what a player

— CRICKET VIDEOS (@AbdullahNeaz) March 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant, take a bow! What a 50! — Sid (@united_sid) March 13, 2022

Talking about Pant, the young lad scored his half-century, but however, was caught and bowled on the same over. Praveen Jayawickrama is the man to get the dangerman out as he calls for the skier and does well to hold on.

Pant had shimmied down the wicket, but he did not get to the pitch of the ball. The ball also does not turn as much and went straight up off the outer half.