'Suicidal decision for an Indian': Fans react after Australia spin bowling coach refuses to travel to Pakistan

Australia is all set to travel to Pakistan for three-match Test series in the subcontinent. The Men in Green will be hosting the Aussies for the first time since 1998 and the historic series gets underway from March 4. While the squads for both sides are out, the Australian side has faced a hiccup on the way.

It has been learnt that the side is likely to set off on a Test tour without a specialist spin coach for the first time in nearly a decade. Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram, who had pretty much manned that role since 2016, will not be accompanying the team to Pakistan.

According to Cricbuzz, Cricket Australia (CA) has been in talks with former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori to take up the position, however, with only a handful of days left for Pat Cummins & Co to depart, it seems unlikely that a deal will be reached in time.

The last time an Australian team had headed to that part of the world without a specialist in their support staff was the ill-fated 2013 tour of India where they were clean swept by a 4-0 margin.

Who is Sridharan Sriram?

The former cricketer has played ODIs for India in the early 2000s and has been part of the Australian coaching setup in a full-time capacity over the last three or so.

He had initially aided the side prior to the 2016 World T20 in India before joining the Aussie camp on the tour to Sri Lanka in the same year under head coach Darren Lehmann.

Sriram had started off initially as a consultant who would accompany the team on their Asian campaigns, which included the 2018 tour to the UAE. He was later added to the coaching setup and was part of the Ashes tour to England in 2019 and has been with the team for three home summers. He is still contracted to CA and is expected to join the team when they travel to Sri Lanka in June.

As for the clash, Australia will play Tests -- in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore -- fresh off the back of a comprehensive home Ashes victory against England. They will also play three one day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5.