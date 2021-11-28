'He has arrived onto Test Cricket': Fans praise Shreyas Iyer for 'standing up when the team needed him the most'

TAKE.A.BOW! The man - Shreyas Iyer - who made his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur on November 25 surely made an impact on the team. From getting his Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to emulating the former cricketers scoring on his debut game, Iyer is making sure his place is cemented in the squad.

Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian with 50+ scores on both innings of Men's Test debut since Sunil Gavaskar 50 years back in 1971. The batter also became the first Indian batsman in history to score fifties in both innings of a Test match on debut.

He also scored the 3rd most runs after Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

187 Shikhar Dhawan v Aus Mohali 2012/13

177 Rohit Sharma v WI Kolkata 2013/14

170 Shreyas Iyer v NZ Kanpur 2021/22

156 Lala Amarnath v Eng Mumbai Gym 1933/34

While his dismissal just before tea would have made him sad, but Iyer stood up for the team when it needed him the most and fans made sure they praised him for the effort.

Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian batsman in history to score fifties in both innings of a Test match on debut.Take a bow @ShreyasIyer15 !!! #Praise — Arup Sarkar (@ImArupSarkar45) November 28, 2021

in the first innings.

in the second



Shreyas Iyer has arrived onto Test Cricket!



@BCCI pic.twitter.com/KQKD97EYzk — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 28, 2021

105(171) in first innings.

65(125) in second innings.



What a debut Test match for Shreyas Iyer. He is Just superb. Well played, Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/IXOvsPoOgH — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 28, 2021

Well played Shreyas Iyer you are a true champion pic.twitter.com/7e5isRedRW November 28, 2021

Well played champ



Shreyas Iyer gone for 65 runs in 2nd innings.



A dream debut in test cricket for Shreyas Iyer.



Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15 #India #INDvNZ #BCCI pic.twitter.com/uq6sKuc2D8 — CricNews (@cricket_recent) November 28, 2021

As for the clash, Day 4 will be coming to an end in a few hours and India have lost seven wickets scoring 170+ runs. They now have a 220+ runs lead and New Zealand will have to over the target if they want to win the first game. Currently, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel are at the crease.