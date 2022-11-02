Search icon
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Fans of India-Bangladesh spotted cheering for their respective teams ahead of epic encounter

Indian team is all set to take on against Bangladesh in their 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played in Adelaide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Fans of India-Bangladesh spotted cheering for their respective teams ahead of epic encounter
India vs Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh, the two Asian giants are set to add the latest chapter to their glittering historic rivalry when they square off at Adelaide in T20 World Cup 2022 on November 2. While the Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan and Netherlands, South Africa defeated Rohit Sharma and Co to put the brakes on their progress in Group B. 

READ: IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 35, T20 World Cup 2022

Elsewhere, Bangladesh have also amassed four points just like India, although they have a slightly lower net run rate, despite being the likes of Zimbabwe and Netherlands. 

Neither side can afford another loss at this stage of the tournament, with the winner of this high-stakes clash set to move to the top of the table, albeit temporarily until South Africa play their next game. That is, if the rain permits a whole match, given the weather reports have suggested that rain may well end up playing spoilsport in this match.  

Ahead of the match, India-Bangladesh fans were spotted cheering for their respective team while entering the stadium. Watch the video below.

