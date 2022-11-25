Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Fans not turning out to the stadiums cause concern for cricket Australia, is it because of 'too much of cricket'?

A record-low crowd of 10,406 watched Australia complete a 3-0 whitewash against England with a thumping 221-run win at the MCG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Fans not turning out to the stadiums cause concern for cricket Australia, is it because of 'too much of cricket'?
Melbourne Cricket Ground

Despite Australia making a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series against England, poor crowd attendance -- a trend which began during the recently concluded Men's T20 World Cup at home -- continues to trouble the organisers in the country.

READ: India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill give India a steady start in the first ODI

On Tuesday, Australia's openers, Travis Head (152) and David Warner (106), broke several records on way to a 269-run partnership in the hosts' 221-run victory (D/L method) but regrettably only 10,406 fans were in attendance at the MCG, which has a capacity of more than 90,000.

The previous low was in 1979 when 12,077 turned up to watch Australia and England, according to a report in sen.com.au on Wednesday.

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey said that the poor crowd figures across the series were due to a a lot of reasons.

"It was a Tuesday night; it was freezing cold and pretty wet down in Melbourne," Hussey told sen.com.au on Wednesday. "They tried to squeeze this series in at the back end of a T20 World Cup and just before the Test matches.

READ: Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding, check details

"There's so much cricket on these days as well (so) there's only so many days of cricket you can actually go to. If you ask the current player, the schedule is very busy... there's just one tournament after the other," added the Australian great.

Australia start the Test match summer against the West Indies on November 30 in Perth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.