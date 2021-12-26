'Gazab bezzati hai yaar': Fans not surprised after Cheteshwar Pujara out on DUCK in 1st Test

Shocked? maybe but surely not surprised as Cheteshwar Pujara - who came out to bat after Mayank Agarwal was out for 60 - was seen walking back to the pavilion for a DUCK.

Lungi Ngidi was the man who dismissed the opener first, who was in fine form. Agarwal was given not out by the on-field umpire, but the Proteas skipper went in for a review which went in their favour. The Indian dangerman had to go for 60(123).

While India was not happy with the decision, they had to move forward, but their sadness just doubled after Pujara came to the crease, just to be sent back by the same bowler after facing just one ball.

Surely not expected from a No. 3 batsman as it was inside-edged and the massive edge on this led the ball into his thigh and it lobed up towards Keegan Petersen who comes in from short leg to take a simple catch.

Golden ducks for Pujara in Test cricket:

vs SA Centurion 2017/18 (runout by Ngidi)

vs SA Centurion 2021/22 (dismissed by Ngidi)

Seeing Pujara's horror run continue, netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

First ball Pujara..... — AFCINNIT (@afcinnit) December 26, 2021

Pujara so washed — Certified Lover Dyan (@LulamaFCB_) December 26, 2021

Pujara WTF middle order collpase — Vinod (@Kingkohli181892) December 26, 2021

Pujara ko drop karo yaar.. pathetic — Arun (@_iArun__) December 26, 2021

As for the clash, till lunch, India had gone wicketless as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul dominated the first session and scored 83/0 (28) after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Centurion.

Agarwal did look a little nervy towards the end, however, maintained his calm as the side returned wicketless at lunch. The opener is also four runs away from his half-century while KL Rahul is staying strong at 29 off 84 deliveries.

Post lunch, Agarwal quickly reached his half-century and gave India a good start as the two put on a 100-run partnership. India's vice-captain also reached his 13th half-century in style.