Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Ahead of 'Thala's' special day, fans make massive 41 feet cutout of CSK captain

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Surely cricket is celebrated as a festival in the country, however, Indians get even more excited when it is their favourite cricketer's birthday. Fans are already excited as MS Dhoni will be celebrating his birthday on July 7.

As Dhoni gets ready to tick another year and turn 41, fans decided to make his day even more memorable. In a district in Vijayawada, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain fans made a massive 41 feet cutout to honour the former India captain.

The image that is since gone viral on social media is of Dhoni playing his signature helicopter shot.

Here is the viral image:

41 feet cutout of MS Dhoni for his 41st birthday in Vijaywada District. pic.twitter.com/bj9JFa4EeL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2022

The CSK 'Thala' had recently celebrated his 12th marriage anniversary with his wife Sakshi. According to reports, Dhoni's family is in London where the CSK captain's birthday would be celebrated.

As far as cricket is concerned, Dhoni was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was made the skipper again for CSK after Ravindra Jadeja gave up his captaincy back to MSD.

CSK had finished in the bottom half of the table and could not make it to the playoffs in 2022. Following CSK's early exit, there were speculations over who would be leading the side in 2023, however, Dhoni put all speculations and rumours to rest.