IND vs ENG: Fans impressed with Rohit Sharma's brilliant 'dive and throw' to break Jason Roy-Jonny Bairstow partnership

The 2nd ODI saw Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow put on a brilliant 100 run partnership at the MCA in Pune and India were busily searching for a way to get a breakthrough.

However, it soon came in the form of a run-out courtesy to the superb piece of fielding by Rohit Sharma. In the 16th over of England's innings, Kuldeep Yadav bowled to Bairstow, the batsman had flicked the ball towards mid-wicket where the Hitman grabbed it with a dive to his right.

A one-handed grab and Bairstow and Roy were stranded halfway on the pitch. A slight yes-no between the two and the non-striker is the one who had to sacrifice his wicket. Rishabh Pant had ample time to take down the bails once Rohit had parried the ball at his end.

Soon after the wicket, fans flooded Twitter with praises for the Indian opener and even questioned others who had criticised Rohit's fitness.

Some brilliant fielding from Rohit Sharma and Roy has to walk back Roy and Bairstow stuck in the middle of the pitch looking at each other like#PlayBold #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9A13CLXaQu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2021

Rohit Sharma- the fielder is one of the best, rarely dropped catches or did misfields and People Body Shame him for his Fitness! — MK (@NotMK45) March 26, 2021

Those who question Rohit Sharma's fitness watch this @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/1ENh47pme0 — Sher Aaya (@SherAaya2) March 26, 2021

But but Rohit Sharma is unfit Brilliant piece of fielding by Ro-Hit sharma! Magnificent. #INDvENG #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/WaWRPHlpPG — Vinay Kumar Shukla (@VinayShukla1998) March 26, 2021

Rohit Sharma the fielder isn't talked about much. — Ravi Shastri FC. (@iBombayIndian) March 26, 2021

As for the clash, England had won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. India had a poor start as in-form Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply in the fourth over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 28 off 29 balls before Sam Curran sent Rohit (25) back in the ninth over.

KL Rahul then came to the crease and was involved in two crucial hundred-plus partnerships with Kohli and Pant. Kohli smashed 66 before he was sent back to the pavilion by Adil Rashid.

While Rahul hit a classy 108 off 114 balls, Pant scored a 40-ball 77 which included seven sixes and three fours.