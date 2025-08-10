Twitter
CRICKET

'Fans have become gumrah': Ex-India star slams unfair backlash against Jasprit Bumrah after England series

Bumrah, recognized as India's most valuable match-winner in recent years, played the initial Test at Headingley and subsequently appeared in the Tests at Lord's and Manchester. However, he was unable to participate in the crucial final match at the Oval.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

'Fans have become gumrah': Ex-India star slams unfair backlash against Jasprit Bumrah after England series
Jasprit Bumrah has come under significant scrutiny after participating in only three Tests against England during the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, primarily due to workload concerns. Bumrah, recognized as India's most valuable match-winner in recent years, played the initial Test at Headingley and subsequently appeared in the Tests at Lord's and Manchester. However, he was unable to participate in the crucial final match at the Oval, leading to backlash from netizens who criticized the star pacer for his absence during critical moments for the team.

Despite this, India concluded the final Test in a dramatic fashion on an exhilarating last day, resulting in a 2-2 draw for the five-match series.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra addressed the criticism that has become commonplace in recent days directed at the senior fast bowler. It is worth noting that Bumrah took 14 wickets across three matches, averaging 26, and achieved two five-wicket hauls, having bowled a total of 119.4 overs.

"There was talk about how India couldn't find a better captain than Jasprit Bumrah," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. 

"It started with praise, but now it's turned into trolling, with people saying the team loses when he plays and that he doesn't take full responsibility. From being 'Boom Boom Bumrah,' our fans have become 'gumrah.' I'm surprised and saddened by this," Chopra added.

Chopra encouraged fans to demonstrate respect for Bumrah.

"We’re talking about a once-in-a-generation talent, someone who is far superior to the rest. Currently, he is the top bowler in the world across all formats.

"If Bumrah plays just three matches, so be it. If managing his workload means he can continue playing in key matches without breaking down, I’d do whatever is necessary to make that happen."

The series between India and England concluded with a score of 2-2, where Bumrah claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26.00 across three Test matches. It is worth mentioning that India secured victories in both matches without the presence of the fast bowler.

