'Ye toh out of syllabus nikla': Fans go crazy as Ruturaj Gaikwad rips apart Gujarat's bowling attack in IPL 2023 opener

The star opener of Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has left everyone in awe with his sensational performance in the ongoing tournament opener of the Indian T20 League against Gujarat. Gaikwad took to the field with Devon Conway to open the innings for Chennai, but unfortunately, Conway was dismissed early on with only 14 runs on the board.

However, Ruturaj took charge and single-handedly managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with his exceptional batting skills. He completed his half-century in just 23 balls, leaving no Gujarat bowler unscathed as he hit them out of the boundary ropes.

Cricket fans were ecstatic and thrilled with the swashbuckling display of the 26-year-old in the tournament opener of the 16th edition of the Indian T20 League. They took to Twitter to shower praises on the blistering right-hander for his special knock and first half-century of the 2023 edition.

Check out the reactions here:

Fans to Ruturaj pic.twitter.com/uK5O9yB4tF — hopeless user (@PankajKishan_) March 31, 2023

Rocket Raja Ruturaj Gaikwad scores the first fifty off IPL 2023.



: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/NJMRJZvC4a — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) March 31, 2023

Ruturaj kis mood me ho bhai 8 sixes not out on 78 from 39 balls omg#cskvsgt #CSKvGT #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/G780Z1rNar — RAJAT (@R54038700Singh) March 31, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad demonstrated an impressive performance, scoring 92 runs off just 50 balls. However, despite his valiant efforts, the other batters on the CSK team failed to provide the necessary support.

