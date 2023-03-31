Search icon
'Ye toh out of syllabus nikla': Fans go crazy as Ruturaj Gaikwad rips apart Gujarat's bowling attack in IPL 2023 opener

Ruturaj took charge and single-handedly managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with his exceptional batting skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The star opener of Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has left everyone in awe with his sensational performance in the ongoing tournament opener of the Indian T20 League against Gujarat. Gaikwad took to the field with Devon Conway to open the innings for Chennai, but unfortunately, Conway was dismissed early on with only 14 runs on the board.

However, Ruturaj took charge and single-handedly managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with his exceptional batting skills. He completed his half-century in just 23 balls, leaving no Gujarat bowler unscathed as he hit them out of the boundary ropes.

Cricket fans were ecstatic and thrilled with the swashbuckling display of the 26-year-old in the tournament opener of the 16th edition of the Indian T20 League. They took to Twitter to shower praises on the blistering right-hander for his special knock and first half-century of the 2023 edition.

Check out the reactions here:

Ruturaj Gaikwad demonstrated an impressive performance, scoring 92 runs off just 50 balls. However, despite his valiant efforts, the other batters on the CSK team failed to provide the necessary support.

READ| IPL 2023: Kane Williamson injures his knee while saving a six, leaves the field - Watch

Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
First-image
IPL 2023: Big setback for Gujarat Titans! Kane Williamson injured trying to stop a six
