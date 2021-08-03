Fans go berserk after batting legend Virender Sehwag reveals his phone number on Twitter

Twitter is surely a bizarre place and people love to see drama and action take place on the micro-blogging site. While netizens enjoy this crazy world, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is also making sure to give a bit of input.

Recently, the cricketer, who is extremely active on social media got netizens berserk after a post he made on social media.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' managed to leave his fans bewildered after he tweeted that he had dropped his phone while taking a shower, and he was getting it fixed. However, that's not all as he even mentioned that people can call him on the number 9112083319.

"Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319," tweeted Sehwag.

Soon after fans reacted to this tweet and while a fan tried to decipher Sehwag's tweet, many stated that maybe Sehwag is playing a prank on people. Another fan even asked Sehwag whether his Twitter account was hacked.

Your real number ends with 000. pic.twitter.com/KKRO6mL18L — Abhishek Mudgal (@AbhishekMudgal_) August 3, 2021

Naam to sahi dikha rha h Truecaller . But phone nhi lag rha h. pic.twitter.com/K3ldd45b7D — (@RAHULPA461) August 3, 2021

As for Sehwag's cricket career, the right-handed batsman had featured in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for India. He scored 8586 runs in Test cricket and plundered 8273 runs in ODI, and in the T20I, he scored 394 runs at a strike rate of 145.39.