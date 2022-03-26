'Mr IPL ko field pe hi dekhne ki aadat hai': Fans get emotional seeing Suresh Raina as IPL 2022 commentator

Not on the field with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, but in the fans bus commentating, Suresh Raina has made his commentator debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Part of the CSK fan bus in Mumbai going towards the iconic Wankhede Stadium, 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina was seen cheering for the Yellow Army with fans.

The former Chennai stalwart, at the IPL 2022 mega auction, had not got any takers, and even though CSK showed interest in buying the likes of Dwayne Bravo, they had distanced themselves from Raina.

However, the 'Chinna Thala' fans, who will be missing the man playing, got to see him with the commentary team, but they were surely not happy and got emotional seeing their favourite not batting in yellow.

Suresh Raina supporting Chennai in the CSK fanbus.

Dhoni : comes to bat

Raina in commentary box :

Raina ko aise IPL ke baare mein baat karte ajeeb lag raha, Mr IPL ko field pe hi dekhne ki aadat hai.

Suresh raina makes his debut in commentary ,it hurts to see him here #SureshRaina #ChinnaThala

Suresh Raina is such a humble man

So much respect for you @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/1pRRbdApaX March 26, 2022

The IPL opener will see CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. As for Raina, the cricketer is the fourth-highest run-getter (5,528 runs) in the history of the IPL.

He has scored 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51 and only has Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma ahead of him.