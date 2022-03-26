Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Mr IPL ko field pe hi dekhne ki aadat hai': Fans get emotional seeing Suresh Raina as IPL 2022 commentator

Fans are surely not happy and got emotional seeing their favourite not batting in yellow.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

'Mr IPL ko field pe hi dekhne ki aadat hai': Fans get emotional seeing Suresh Raina as IPL 2022 commentator

Not on the field with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, but in the fans bus commentating, Suresh Raina has made his commentator debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Part of the CSK fan bus in Mumbai going towards the iconic Wankhede Stadium, 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina was seen cheering for the Yellow Army with fans.

The former Chennai stalwart, at the IPL 2022 mega auction, had not got any takers, and even though CSK showed interest in buying the likes of Dwayne Bravo, they had distanced themselves from Raina. 

However, the 'Chinna Thala' fans, who will be missing the man playing, got to see him with the commentary team, but they were surely not happy and got emotional seeing their favourite not batting in yellow. 

The IPL opener will see CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. As for Raina, the cricketer is the fourth-highest run-getter (5,528 runs) in the history of the IPL.

He has scored 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51 and only has Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma ahead of him.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.