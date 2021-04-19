IPL 2021: Fans enjoy Sir Ravindra Jadeja running around the whole ground against Rajasthan
Ravindra Jadeja owned the field in the second innings as he was involved in six of the nine RR's dismissals.
Sir Ravindra Jadeja - that's all that needs to be said. The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been sensational for his side in the 45-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
He was literally everywhere when there was a wicket needed, be it with his bowling or his exceptional fielding - Ravindra Jadeja owned the field in the second innings. The superpower was involved in six of the nine RR's dismissals.
In fact, after taking the wicket of Jaydev Unadkat, Jadeja signalled "FOUR" with his palm showcasing that he had taken four catches. He even made a calling action and all wanted to know - "who was he calling?"
Not just that, he even saved numerous boundaries which got CSK the well-deserved victory. Seeing Jadeja all over the field also got netizens hyped up as they praised the man for his commitment to the game.
Ravindra Jadeja is literally running around the whole ground, smiling like a kid while chasing the ball. How can someone be filled with so much energy and enthusiasm.— Heisenberg (@internetumpire) April 19, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja is having some day on the field tonight. pic.twitter.com/0V9JhEHoXn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
Sir Jadeja is everywhere on the field. He's bowling, he's catching on the boundary, he's keeping, he's carrying drinks..— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 19, 2021
71% of earth is covered by water and the rest is covered by Sir Ravindra Jadeja. #csk pic.twitter.com/EFFHCtL9fO— Jayanth (@itsJayanth_) April 19, 2021
Jadeja's reaction sums up the victory of CSK. 4 catches by Jaddu & 4 points for CSK on points table! Great bowling & fielding changes by Dhoni! #CSKvRR #WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/j6YbMV0Qiy— UrMiL0 (@urmilpatel30) April 19, 2021
First innings: CSK vs RR
Second innings: Jadeja vs RR— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 19, 2021
Wherever they hit they meet Sir JADEJA pic.twitter.com/3t27OpvHkq— Bruce Wayne (@BruceWayne_MSD) April 19, 2021
Jaddu was earlier in the news after BCCI had released the annual contract list for its players. The Grade A+ contract list included skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain of white-ball cricket Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Jadeja retained his Grade A contract which guarantees an annual salary of INR 5 crores. However many expressed their displeasure with Jadeja not getting the highest-paid contract.
However, according to sources, it has been revealed that there were talks to give Jadeja a promotion from Grade A to Grade A+.