'Test series ka gussa T20 me nikal raha hai': Fans enjoy KKR debutant Ajinkya Rahane's game against CSK

First Umesh Yadav surprised all with his bowling, and then it was Ajinkya Rahane's batting, there is surely something in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer's captaincy that is getting all the Indian cricketers back on track.

Coming in as an opener for KKR, Rahane already scored 44 runs off 34 balls. The Test player smashed 6 fours and a maximum already and was looking in good form. However, he fell prey to Mitchell Santner's bowling and skipper Ravindra Jadeja's excellent fielding.

READ | 'Nobody would have predicted': Netizens shocked after KKR's Umesh Yadav takes two key wickets in IPL 2022 opener

Seeing the way Rahane is batting has got netizens thinking if he is venting his removal from Test cricket in the cash-rich tournament.

@ajinkyarahane88 test series ka gussa T20 me nikal raha hai #IPL2022 — Pikachu (@VivekParmar3) March 26, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane hitting the fours and sixes

CSK bowlers be like#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/Wn3jTyBKLz — (@HARGOVINDLAXKAR) March 26, 2022

Getting a feeling @ajinkyarahane88 will be one of highest run getter in #IPL2022 — (@the_dbrat) March 26, 2022

Earlier, the Shreyas Iyer-led side had named three overseas players -- Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine -- in their playing XI while CSK, which is led by Ravindra Jadeja picked four overseas players -- Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, and Adam Milne.