10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Fans enjoy Chris Morris' bidding, say 'paisa hi paisa hoga' as all-rounder becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Chris Morris had registered himself at a base price of Rs 75 Lakh and while he went for 16.25 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 02:46 AM IST

Breaking not just Pat Cummins' 15.5 crores mark but also Yuvraj Singh's 16 crore bid, all-rounder Chris Morris created a new milestone by becoming the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player's services for a whopping amount of Rs 16.25 crore in the ongoing mini-auction in Chennai. IPL Auction 2021 Live

Morris had registered himself at a base price of Rs 75 crore and while he was expected to get a big contract, not many expected him to get such a huge price. 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had started the bidding war before being joined by RCB. There was an intense bidding war between the two before both of them pulled out of the race and were replaced by Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

The record was previously held by former India batsman Yuvraj Singh who was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2015.

The South African caused a bidding war before RR eventually signed him. One of the best T20 all-rounders in the world, Morris was a part of the RCB camp, but the Bangalore-based outfit decided to part ways with him despite his decent performance in IPL 2020.

Seeing the cost Morris went for, the fans went berserk.

The South Africa star has a stunning strike-rate of 157.87 with the bat in IPL. So far, he has scored more than 500 runs in the IPL with the help of two fifties and in 70 IPL matches so far, he has picked up 80 wickets at a brilliant average of just under 24.

