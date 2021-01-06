From Rohit Sharma opening to T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur not in squad, fans divided over India's playing XI

With Navdeep Saini all set to make his debut to Rohit Sharma making it to the squad, the Indian cricket team announced their playing XI against Australia for the Sydney Test.

Saini will replace Umesh Yadav who was ruled out of the series due to a calf injury while the Hitman is all set to play his first Test since November 2019 in place of Mayank Agarwal.

With the news out, fans are divided over the selection of the playing XI as the decision does not include T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur as well.

first disappointment of 2021: natarajan not in playing xi for 3rd test. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 6, 2021

No Shardul Thakur. Ajinkya Rahane just saved Steve Smith's Test career with a small decision. https://t.co/tu4xTgvt4s — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 6, 2021

Expected team. Rohit replaces Mayank. Saini replaces Umesh: Saini was in the pecking order ahead of Shardul & Nattu, so it's only fair that he gets the first go. Rohit to open with Gill. How do you like the team? #SCGTest #IndvsAus https://t.co/LPe8aQcOh6 pic.twitter.com/QSZJmZIf9L January 6, 2021

Personally, I would have dropped Vihari in place Mayank. Mayank has scored runs for India in Tests and deserves to be given another opportunity. #IndiavsAustralia #indvsusa https://t.co/wAVjN4V2Z6 — Aalok Sensharma (@SensharmaAalok) January 6, 2021

Why everyone are arguing about Saini over Natarajan? Nattu is a good bowler. No doubt about that but in Test cricket, you need Pace or Swing or Seam. Saini has pace which will be helpful in taking the wickets of Tailenders which has been a BIG issue for India#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/JwVO4siplo — Rajesh Badugula (@RajeshBadugula1) January 6, 2021

Shardul Thakur or Natarajan would have made more sense. Very limited expectations from Saini. Happy to be proven wrong. https://t.co/3lZs2KdD43 — NK (@SaiTalks_) January 6, 2021

Shardul out of 11 players!! He helps in batting also — Adarsh Kumar Verma (@PawanKu78713922) January 6, 2021

The four-match series is level 1-1 and India will be looking to win their first Test in Sydney since 1978 when they won by an innings. The Indian team arrived in Sydney on January 4 after having spent more than two weeks in Melbourne.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini