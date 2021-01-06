Trending#

From Rohit Sharma opening to T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur not in squad, fans divided over India's playing XI

Navdeep Saini is set to make his debut while Rohit Sharma is in the squad, the Indian cricket team announced their playing XI.


IND vs AUS

Fans divided over India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia , File Photo

Updated: Jan 6, 2021, 08:56 PM IST

With Navdeep Saini all set to make his debut to Rohit Sharma making it to the squad, the Indian cricket team announced their playing XI against Australia for the Sydney Test.

Saini will replace Umesh Yadav who was ruled out of the series due to a calf injury while the Hitman is all set to play his first Test since November 2019 in place of Mayank Agarwal.

With the news out, fans are divided over the selection of the playing XI as the decision does not include T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur as well.

The four-match series is level 1-1 and India will be looking to win their first Test in Sydney since 1978 when they won by an innings. The Indian team arrived in Sydney on January 4 after having spent more than two weeks in Melbourne.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini