Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL

AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with a stunning 37-ball century in the WCL, reigniting calls from fans for his return to the IPL. Relive the South African legend’s explosive batting display and discover why his latest performance has sparked excitement among cricket fans.

AB de Villiers blazed his way to a century in just 37 balls against the West Indies. (Credit: WCL/ Screengrab)

Age is just a number for Abraham Benjamin de Villiers. The South African virtuoso turned back the clock in spectacular style, delivering devastating performances for South Africa Champions against Australia Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026. Pursuing a challenging target of 210, the 42-year-old dismantled the opposition's bowling to score a century in just 37 balls, captivating cricket enthusiasts and league devotees alike.

Taking the crease at No. 3, 'Mr. 360' demonstrated his signature brilliance, remaining not out with 111 runs off 40 deliveries. His explosive display included six fours and 11 massive sixes, guiding South Africa Champions to victory with eight wickets remaining and 28 balls unused. De Villiers' boundary-filled onslaught made light work of the 200-plus target, proving once again why he was considered the ultimate game-changer throughout his international tenure.

AB DE VILLIERS. ABSOLUTE DESTRUCTION. The Superman of cricket puts on a breathtaking show, smashing 111 off just 40 balls, with 6 boundaries and 11 towering sixes! A masterclass in power-hitting as South Africa Champions cruise to an effortless 8-wicket victory, with ABD deservedly taking home the Player of the Match award. When AB is in the mood, records are just numbers! #abdevilliers #southafricachampions #wcl #wcl2026 — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) October 9, 2026

Still a bowler's worst fear

Surprisingly, De Villiers has been absent from international cricket since 2018 and stepped away from the Indian Premier League in 2021. Yet, despite his time away from elite franchise competitions, the 42-year-old appeared as athletic, precise, and formidable as ever.

His continued excellence in the tournament surprises no one familiar with the veteran circuit. During the 2025 WCL season, De Villiers led the scoring charts with 429 runs across six matches, maintaining an extraordinary strike rate of 220 while collecting three centuries and one fifty. His latest 37-ball rampage demonstrated that his batting instincts and creative stroke-play remain unparalleled.

Social media erupts: RCB supporters push for IPL comeback

De Villiers' footage of dispatching fast bowlers and launching short balls into the stands sparked a social media frenzy. Supporters flooded online platforms requesting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to convince the legend to return from retirement.

@mufaddal_vohra We all misS The GOAT in IPL — Danish (@BhttDNSH100) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra RCB is waiting for him to cancel his retirement! — Amit Dadhich (@akd1501) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra He should put his name in Ipl auction again — Vk18 (@viratkohli18_V) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra If an and virat together even in current RCB team then we will still qualify and win IPL — Tony (@lordlucifer009) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One Dream Please come back to RCB Forever ABDIAN — Mohit (@Die_Hard_FanABD) October 9, 2026

At 42 years old, de Villiers will reach 43 in February 2027, just as the upcoming IPL season kicks off. It's still unclear whether he'll throw his name into the auction pool.

Yet his outstanding performance in the WCL has sparked renewed hope among cricket enthusiasts about witnessing the legendary batsman return to the IPL stage. For fans who cherish memories of his electrifying knocks and game-changing displays, the sentiment is unmistakable: they're yearning to see their greatest player don the IPL jersey once more.

Also read| Dinesh Karthik backs impact player rule as Ajinkya Rahane demands it be scrapped ahead of IPL 2027