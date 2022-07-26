Fans chant Dinesh Karthik's name in front of Murali Vijay, watch his unexpected reaction

Murali Vijay reacts after fans started chanting 'DK...DK' during TNPL match

Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay are two of the stalwarts of the Indian team, and will both go down in history as legends. While Vijay was a consistent feature in the Test team for many years, Karthik recently made his comeback to the Indian team and continues to write a new chapter for himself.

Vijay also grabbed the headlines of late, having scored a sensational century in the ongoing edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, while playing for his team Ruby Tricky Warriors.

However, during one of the recent TNPL matches, fans made it a little uncomfortable for Vijay while he was fielding as they started to chant Dinesh Karthik's name. The duo have a bit of history, as Karthik's first wife Nikita Vanjara reportedly had an affair with Murali Vijay.

READ| How Dinesh Karthik was cheated by his first wife and teammate Murali Vijay

Later, DK and Nikita got separated, and while she married Vijay later, Karthik also got married to one of India's ace squash players Dipika Pallikal.

A video of the incident, where fans appeared to chant 'DK...DK' in front of Vijay during a recent TNPL match has been going crazy viral on social media.

Watch:

In the video, Vijay, who appeared uncomfortable with the chants, can be seen asking fans to stop taking Karthik's name. Earlier, the veteran returned to TNPL after a break and smashed a 57-ball century.

READ| Murali Vijay scores 57-ball century in TNPL 2022, check how wife Nikita Vijay reacted

His wife Nikita was also all-fired up after seeing her husband going all guns blazing at opposition bowlers, and one of the videos she uploaded on her Instagram stories, for Vijay had also gone viral.

Talking about TNPL, Murali Vijay's Trichy Warriors are currently in seventh place with just 4 points from 7 games, while Chepauk Super Gillies and Nella Royal Kings will face off in the first qualifier with the final slated to be played on July 31.