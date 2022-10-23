'Do you know what's a Prime Minister?': Fans brutally troll Barmy Army for tweet on India-Pakistan rivalry

Source: ICC (Twitter), Barmy Army (Twitter)

The official fan page of England's cricket team, Barmy Army is no stranger to cricket fans across the globe. They regularly put out tweets full of banter, and the Army's latest tweet about the India-Pakistan rivalry didn't go down well with fans.

Barmy Army tweeted, "What’s an India vs Pakistan. Never heard of it," after which they were on the receiving end of some befitting replies from Indian and Pakistani fans.

India and Pakistan will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 for both teams.

What's an India vs Pakistan



Never heard of it.

In the early hours before the match, Army's tweet about the India-Pakistan rivalry saw them getting trolled by fans instead.

While some users trolled England with jokes related to 'What's a Prime Minister' owing to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and her short tenure, others took it as a chance to have banter among themselves.

Check out how fans reacted to Barmy Army's tweet:

Don’t worry, it’s a cricket thing, you guys wouldn’t know. Real quick: Do you know what’s a Prime Minster? Let me guess, never heard of it? October 22, 2022

They made the rules for cricket

And forget about them



What can we expect — Night King (@trexrider_) October 22, 2022

Is there any stable govt in England?

Never heard of it — X Æ Z- 89 (@naavneetjha) October 22, 2022

A rivalry where India mostly wins. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 22, 2022

Perhaps you guys need another ASHES beat to get your memory straight. — Zubair (@jut054) October 22, 2022

This isn't the first time that Barmy Army have taken a swipe at the India-Pakistan rivalry having done so many times in the past as well.

Meanwhile, the lead-up to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match has been mostly about the weather in Melbourne and it remains to be seen whether rain will play spoilsport or fans will get to witness a full 40-over contest.