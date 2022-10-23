Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Do you know what's a Prime Minister?': Fans brutally troll Barmy Army for tweet on India-Pakistan rivalry

England cricket team's official fan page Barmy Army took a sly dig at India and Pakistan as they tweeted 'What’s an India vs Pakistan'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

'Do you know what's a Prime Minister?': Fans brutally troll Barmy Army for tweet on India-Pakistan rivalry
Source: ICC (Twitter), Barmy Army (Twitter)

The official fan page of England's cricket team, Barmy Army is no stranger to cricket fans across the globe. They regularly put out tweets full of banter, and the Army's latest tweet about the India-Pakistan rivalry didn't go down well with fans. 

Barmy Army tweeted, "What’s an India vs Pakistan. Never heard of it," after which they were on the receiving end of some befitting replies from Indian and Pakistani fans. 

India and Pakistan will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 for both teams. 

In the early hours before the match, Army's tweet about the India-Pakistan rivalry saw them getting trolled by fans instead. 

READ| IND vs PAK weather: Babar Azam's epic response as reporter asks if players are singing 'rain rain go away'

While some users trolled England with jokes related to 'What's a Prime Minister' owing to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and her short tenure, others took it as a chance to have banter among themselves. 

Check out how fans reacted to Barmy Army's tweet:

 READ| IND vs PAK Super 12 Match 16, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

This isn't the first time that Barmy Army have taken a swipe at the India-Pakistan rivalry having done so many times in the past as well. 

Meanwhile, the lead-up to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match has been mostly about the weather in Melbourne and it remains to be seen whether rain will play spoilsport or fans will get to witness a full 40-over contest. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.