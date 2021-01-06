Headlines

India vs Australia: Fan who attended Boxing Day Test at MCG tests COVID-19 positive

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed that one fan has now tested positive for COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:19 PM IST

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), that hosted the second Test between India and Australia has confirmed that one fan has now tested positive for COVID-19. 

The club released a statement on Wednesday, stating that the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test on Day 2, December 27, 2020.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also urged other spectators to get themselves tested and isolate.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result," said the MCC in an official statement.

"While the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

"Extensive cleaning of the MCG took place after each day of the Boxing Day Test and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified area is now underway. During an event at the MCG, high levels of constant cleaning occur and there are over 275 hand sanitising stations located throughout the venue," it added.

The New South Wales government has also made the wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the crowd at the SCG Test.

According to a report from Reuters, the third Test will be played in front of a crowd of some 10,000 to allow social distancing in a ground. The decision was taken after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney.

"I want to stress that Victoria announcing a new case that they don’t yet know the source of at the MCG is obviously influencing our thinking about what we should be doing to keep New South Wales safe," New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard was quoted as saying.

"You must wear a mask. From the moment effectively you get into the transport to get there, and get into the queue at the front door of the SCG, and go to your seat, and sit in your seat, you must wear a mask. The only exception to that, if you’re eating or drinking," he added.

