Fan requests Shahid Afridi to give autograph on Indian flag, his response goes viral, watch video

Source: Twitter

Shahid Afridi, who is currently playing Legends League Cricket in Doha, won everyone's heart with his sweet gesture while traveling after the eliminator match of the league. As the former Pakistani all-rounder stepped onto the bus a fan asked him for an autograph on an Indian flag, and the 46-year-old respectfully agreed to sign the flag.

Pakistani batting all-rounder is playing for Asia Lions in the LLC where he is captaining the side. His team recently defeated Gautam Gambhir- led India Maharajas in the eliminator match on March 18 (Saturday) at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha.

Now this is what we call “GRACE” Shahid Afridi signing the Indian flag.

That is how we respect other nations. Little actions like these,bring the world closer and promote love and peace on the planet!Proud of you Lala #LLCT20 #ShahidAfridi #LegendsLeagueCricket @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/RVH7CIMxZD — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) March 18, 2023

Talking about the game, Shahid Afridi and Co. posted a total of 191 runs in 20 overs. Upul Tharanga scored 50 off 31, highest from his side, and Mohammad Hafeez’s 38 off 24 helped Asia Lions to put the big total on the board. In reply, Indian Maharajas failed once again to chase down the total and succumbed to a meager 106 with skipper Gautam Gambhir being the only batter to cross 30 run mark. For Lions Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak and Hafeez took two wickets each.

After beating Indian Maharajas, Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions, and Shane Watson-led World Giants will be facing each other for the title on Monday (March 20) at IST 8 pm in West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha