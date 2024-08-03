Fan reminds Haris Rauf of Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup sixes during The Hundred 2024; pacer's reply goes viral

Kohli's masterclass ensured that India maintained their supremacy over Pakistan in ICC events.

With 28 runs needed off 8 balls and Haris Rauf showcasing his bowling prowess, few teams would have emerged victorious. However, India orchestrated a remarkable comeback, thanks to the heroics of Virat Kohli. The Indian stalwart smashed consecutive sixes off Rauf, completely shifting the momentum in India's favor. For any cricket enthusiast, the mention of this match immediately brings to mind the unforgettable T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the final over, India required 16 runs for victory, and Kohli's masterclass ensured that India maintained their supremacy over Pakistan in ICC events. Rauf, often ridiculed for those crucial sixes he conceded to Kohli, continues to face the wrath of trolls who refuse to let him forget that fateful night.

Currently representing the Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2024, Rauf was once again reminded of his past misfortune by a fan during a match. While fielding at the boundary, Rauf was taunted with a question about Kohli's sixes in Melbourne. However, displaying maturity and composure, Rauf responded gracefully, acknowledging the memory of that unforgettable moment. "Yes, I remember. I still remember," he calmly replied.

Watch:

Haris Tepiya is getting cooked by a random fan



"Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai ?

Virat ke 2 chakke" pic.twitter.com/jKBVTemU2A — SURESH YADAV (@MyWaySkyWay17) August 2, 2024

During a recent discussion, Rauf praised the iconic sixes that were hit during the match, specifically mentioning that only Virat Kohli had the ability to achieve such impressive boundaries. Kohli's exceptional performance included an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls, leading India to successfully chase down the target of 160.

“The way he [Kohli] played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays. And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling,” Haris Rauf had said.

