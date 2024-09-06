Twitter
During the second day of the Duleep Trophy match between India C and India D, a fan managed to breach security and enter the field.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

Fan invades field, touches India star’s feet during Duleep Trophy match; pic goes viral
Courtesy: X
The Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India C and India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur was marred by a significant security breach when a fan managed to enter the field and approach Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of India C. 

The incident, captured in a viral image on social media, highlighted the need for enhanced security measures at cricket matches.

Traditionally, the Duleep Trophy features matches between zonal teams. However, this year's tournament has a unique format with four teams comprised of several Indian cricket team stars. This presents a valuable opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a spot in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, set to commence on September 19.

Meanwhile, Indian domestic cricket star Baba Indrajith demonstrated his skill by scoring an impressive 72 runs in India C's first innings during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India D. Thanks to his strong performance, India C managed to reach a total of 168 runs. Indrajith stepped up to bat when India C was struggling at 43/4 and helped the team finish Day 1 at 91/4. Unfortunately, Abhishek Porel was dismissed early on Day 2, but not before he and Indrajith had put together a fifty-plus partnership.

This match marked Indrajith's 76th First Class appearance for India C, where he has accumulated a total of 5,350 runs. His innings against India D also marked his 28th half-century in First Class cricket.

Also read| From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
