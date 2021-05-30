Fan asks Virat Kohli how he reacts to trolls and memes, skipper comes up with epic response

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's responses during the Q/A session he conducted have been going viral since he responded to a bunch of them ranging from his daughter Vamika, to his bond with former skipper MS Dhoni, to secrets about the Indian team and his diet among many other things.

Kohli, who is under quarantine in Mumbai before leaving for the UK on Wednesday, June 2 for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England was free and conducted an 'Ask me anything' on Instagram.

One of the users asked him how does he react to trolls and memes, the skipper replied with a picture of him from a Test match where he gestures towards the bat and let his fingers move after scoring a century, suggesting he doesn't pay much heed to them and instead let his bat do the talking.

He also let out a secret about the Indian team when a fan asked about the same saying that the team is a bunch of pranksters.

Kohli also talked about the bond he shares with the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying, "Trust, respect."