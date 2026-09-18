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Famous surnames, reversed roles: Anvay Dravid blazes late cameo, Aryavir Sehwag anchors top order in India U19 win

Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag featured prominently in India U19’s latest victory, creating an interesting link between two famous cricketing families. While Dravid took a different role from his father Rahul, Sehwag continued the tradition of opening the innings.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Famous surnames, reversed roles: Anvay Dravid blazes late cameo, Aryavir Sehwag anchors top order in India U19 win
Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's son featured in the India U-19 playing XI. (AI-generated image)
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Twenty years after Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag shaped the golden age of Indian batting, their sons showed up together on an India scoresheet. On Friday, Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag lined up for India U19 in the first unofficial ODI against Australia U19 at the Nianjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Something is fascinating about watching two kids with famous last names starting to piece together their own stories.

Aryavir, playing his very first game for India U19, opened the batting and scored a brisk 28 from 26 balls. Down the order, Anvay went even harder, blasting 38 off just 18 deliveries. India finished at 182 for 6 in 20 overs, with rain shortening the match.

Anvay’s knock stood out, especially when you remember how people still picture his father. Rahul Dravid could adapt—he proved he could attack in one-dayers, and later even held his own in T20s. Still, when you think of Dravid, it’s all about patience, precision, and wearing bowlers down. Anvay, though, played with none of that caution. Coming in at No. 6, he smashed two fours and three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 211. He and Yashbardhan Chauhan put together 69 runs in just 34 balls, shifting the match in India’s favor. And honestly, this wasn’t a one-off fluke—on India’s U19 tour of Sri Lanka, Anvay hit 87 off 67 (including nine fours and a six), showing that he likes to set his own pace.

Then there’s Aryavir at the top. Opening for India U19, the echoes of his father Virender were obvious—the Sehwag legacy at the start of an innings is a hard shadow to step out of. He struck five boundaries in his 28, putting on 45 runs with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandandi. Aryavir didn’t go full tilt like his father did in those unforgettable blitzes, but his innings had that familiar aggression. And the numbers back it up—earlier this year, he smashed 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooc Behar Trophy, batting through 309 balls with 51 fours and three sixes. He finished just three runs shy of a triple hundred.

But Friday marked something new for both. For Anvay, it was another chapter in his international youth career, which kicked off in Sri Lanka. For Aryavir, it was his very first India U19 outing—a small milestone in what could become a much bigger journey. Sure, their names drew plenty of eyeballs. But the interesting bit was in the details: a Dravid going aerial from ball one, a Sehwag choosing to build rather than explode. The surnames connect them to cricket history, but it’s pretty clear—they’re carving their own paths now.

Also read| IPL 2027 set for grand 20th edition celebrations as BCCI re-elects Arun Dhumal, Khairul Jamal Majumdar

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