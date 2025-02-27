Responding to the ongoing retirement rumours, Pakistan's star player Fakhar Zaman finally broke his silence. He suffered an injury while defending a boundary against New Zealand in the first game of the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 is being jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. However, the tournament has been not so good for the main host, Pakistan. In their very first over of their inaugural game against New Zealand, Pakistan's star player Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury and was later ruled out of the tournament.

Several rumours about his retirement from international cricket made rounds recently on social media. Reacting to such claims, the 34-year-old left-handed batter confirmed that he is not going anywhere and is looking forward to making a comeback in the next month.

Fakhar responds to retirement rumours

During a chat with PCB Digital, Fakhar said, '' heard about this [retirement rumours] a lot and even my friends messaged me about it, but there's nothing to it. The ODI format is my favourite format. Yes, with my thyroid, there was a thing that I could take more time getting back into it. But I want to play T20s, ODIs, even Tests again. As far as my comeback is concerned, I spoke to the doctor and I can start playing cricket again within the month. The doctor has advised me that I can start training again in three weeks. So I think I should be back to playing cricket in a month's time.''

As mentioned earlier, the ongoing tournament is not one of those which team Pakistan would want to remember for long as the host nation became the first team to get knocked out after facing back-to-back defeats. In the third and final game of the tournament, the Men in Green will face Bangladesh, who also failed to progress to the next round on Thursday.