Faf du Plessis wants coin toss in away Tests removed after failing to win any in India

Team India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test match to triumph a 3-0 series sweep on Tuesday in Ranchi and the South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis failed to call it right every time during toss, even after bringing batsman Temba Bavuma for the toss in Ranchi as a "proxy captain".

However, while assessing his team's performance in the three-Test matches in India, Du Plessis fired a shot at Kohli and his team by claiming that it's a custom for the home side to bat first upon winning the toss, post a huge total and then declare.

"Every Test match they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it's dark, they get three wickets when it’s dark and when day three starts you are under pressure."

"It was like copy and paste in every Test match,” Du Plessis said.

The South Africa red-ball skipper also urged to remove toss from Test cricket in order to hand the visiting side with more opportunity to put up a fight away from home.

Also read MS Dhoni set to gift Ranchi with a new cricket academy: Report

"Then away teams will have a better chance. In South Africa I don’t mind that, we bat on green tops anyway," he added.

He also claimed that someone must make decisions, the director of cricket first and then filter down so everyone else can make decisions for clarity.

"The most important thing right now is clarity."

"Someone needs to make decisions, the director of cricket first and then filter down so everyone else can make decisions," he added.

Du Plessis then went on to add, "It's obvious that we need to make more use of ex-players but it also comes with challenges. I suppose it always comes down to finance."

"I know for a fact that we have tried to get them involved but the financial thing is a hurdle. We need experience in the team right now and that comes from ex-players."