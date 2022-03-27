IPL 2022: After a slow start, Faf du Plessis turns the game on its head with smashing SIXES

After replacing Virat Kohli as the skipper, Faf du Plessis played a captain's knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The skipper who had started off slow, that fans believed he is playing a Test game, saw him switch on his momentum as he smashed sixes around the park for fun.

Whereat one point the captain had scored just 17 of 31 balls, he was later dismissed after he smashed 88 runs off 57 balls. His magnificent run came to an end courtesy of Shahrukh Khan's fabulous catch.

More to follow...