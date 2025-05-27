Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis has finally reacted to a fan's question where he was asked to star in a film with Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood diva, Preity Zinta.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter Faf du Plessis, who, apart from on field cricket, has been quite active on social media. A candid picture of Faf with Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta is doing the rounds on social media. The picture is from the time when DC faced PBKS on Saturday, wherein the two are standing next to each other, and one of the social media users suggested that the duo should star in a film together.

''Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already. He's got the action-hero vibe. She's aging like fine wine. Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don't waste this visual perfection,'' a social media user wrote.

See the post:

Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already



He’s got the action-hero vibe. She’s aging like fine wine.



Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don’t waste this visual perfection! #FafDuPlessis #PreityZinta #AgelessIcons pic.twitter.com/fL1K3R0T0m — Likhitha_raavi (@RaaviLikhitha) May 25, 2025

In reply to this post, the South African batter wrote, ''Make it happen,'' along with a laughing out loud emoji. Soon after Faf's reaction went viral on social media, other netizens were quick enough to put out their views on the same. One user wrote, ''Faf the Baddie hunter" movie name.'' Not only this one of the netizens also posted an AI-generated picture of the duo.

Faf du Plessis in IPL

Faf made his IPL debut in 2012 and has so far played 154 matches. In these games, he has 4,774 runs to his name with an average of 35.10. Faf is also the fourth-highest overseas run-scorer in IPL history.