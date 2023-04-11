Search icon
Faf du plessis faces Rs 12 lakh fine, Avesh Khan reprimanded after LSG vs RCB thriller

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of the most exciting and thrilling matches of IPL where KL Rahul’s LSG defeated Kohli’s RCB by 1 wicket. Bangalore has now lost two back-to-back matches and are now at the 7th position in the points table. Whereas Lucknow now tops the table

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of Indian Premier League on Monday (April 10). Virat Kohli’s side became the only team so far to face the charge in IPL 2023 as it was their first offence of the season under IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. 

LSG star bowler Avesh Khan also had to face backlash for his celebration after scoring the winning run in the last ball of one of the most thrilling matches of IPL history. Out of excitement, Avesh Khan threw his helmet after completing the final run for which he has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. The 26 year old admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
 
Both teams will play their next match on Saturday (April 15). RCB will face Delhi Capitals and LSG will be up against Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings.

