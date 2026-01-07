FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Faf du Plessis creates history, breaks Shoaib Malik's world record to achieve historic feat

Faf du Plessis etched his name in cricket history by breaking Shoaib Malik’s long-standing world record. The South African star became the first player ever to achieve this remarkable feat, underlining his longevity, consistency, and impact across formats.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Faf du Plessis continues to etch his name in the annals of T20 cricket history. The seasoned South African reached yet another landmark, scoring a rapid 44 off 21 deliveries for the Joburg Super Kings against MI Cape Town in a pivotal SA20 encounter. That innings propelled him past the 12,000-run milestone in T20s, making him only the 10th player to achieve this feat. With more than 400 innings, eight centuries, and an impressive 82 half-centuries to his credit, du Plessis’s consistency is remarkable. Even more extraordinary is that he surpassed 12,000 runs after turning 41, a stage when most cricketers have either retired or slowed down considerably.

Faf du Plessis creates history

At 41 years and 178 days, du Plessis sets a new benchmark as the oldest player ever to reach 12,000 T20 runs, narrowly surpassing Shoaib Malik (40 years, 315 days) and Chris Gayle (39 years, 31 days). Judging by his current form and exceptional fitness, it is clear that du Plessis is far from finished and could well add several thousand more runs to his tally before hanging up his boots.

His T20 journey spans the globe, featuring stints with the Joburg Super Kings in SA20, Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds) in The Hundred, Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League, and county cricket for Kent and Lancashire in the Vitality Blast.

However, it is the Indian Premier League where du Plessis has arguably left his most significant legacy. Having represented multiple franchises—most notably the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the latter of which he captained—du Plessis was released by RCB ahead of the 2025 auction and opted to forgo the IPL this year in favor of the PSL. This may mark the conclusion of his IPL journey, a remarkable chapter in which he amassed 4,773 runs in 154 matches, including 39 half-centuries. It stands as a testament to an outstanding career.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back,” Du Plessis wrote in a statement on social media.

“I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.

“India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.”

