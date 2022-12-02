Faf du Plesis joins Perth Scorchers for Big Bash League 2022-23 season

File Photo

Faf du Plessis has joined the Perth Scorchers for the 2022 Big Bash League season (BBL). The former South African captain took over for England batter Laurie Evans, who was dropped from the squad after testing positive for doping.

Du Plessis was one of the draft's platinum players, but he was unable to find a team. The veteran will play seven matches for the four-time champions before returning home for the inaugural SA20.

"The first thing that comes to mind is that Perth is a four-time champion, which is really outstanding. Every player in the world loves to win tournaments, so it's a fantastic franchise to be a part of," Faf said.

"I'd like to come in and learn as well. I believe it is critical to learn from other people and organisations in order to understand why they are successful. I'm also happy to share my experiences and lessons acquired, and maybe this will be a strong combination," he added.

Du Plessis played only one match with the Melbourne Renegades in 2012 and hasn't appeared in the tournament since. In 311 T20 matches, du Plessis has scored 8074 runs at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 130.85, with four hundreds and 50 half-centuries to his name.

However, the 38-year-old Pretoria native has not played since September, when he represented the St Lucia Kings in the previous edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Perth Scorchers will kick off their season against the Sydney Sixers on Saturday, December 17 at Perth Stadium.

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt, Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye

READ| 4,4,4,4,4,4: England’s Harry Brook smashes 24 runs in an over during ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Watch