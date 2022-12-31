Fact Check: Was Rishabh Pant's money looted during horrific car crash? Here's the truth

File Photo

On Friday, Indian cricket fans were shocked to learn about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident. Rishabh Pant was hospitalised after surviving a serious car accident on his way from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

The 25-year-old batsman, who dozed off while driving, shattered the windshield to get out of the car. Following the accident, rumours circulated on social media that the cricketer's possessions had been looted by locals. However, Haridwar Police has refuted these reports, claiming that all of his possessions were retrieved by those who rescued him and given to the cricketer's mother.

SP Dehat, who arrived on the scene shortly after the tragedy, enquired from eyewitnesses and discovered that Rishabh Pant's goods had not been looted following the accident. All of his stuff, with the exception of a bag holding some clothes, were entirely burned, according to police.

In his presence, the items Rishabh Pant was wearing, particularly a platinum chain and a gold bracelet, as well as four thousand rupees in cash and his bag that was kept in his clothes, were handed over to his mother.

IPS Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP, wrote on Twitter, "The information about people stealing Rishabh Pant's belongings is false. Those who are spreading this misleading news, please do not do so. Share the video of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh with such people.”

"The valuables Rishabh Pant was wearing, especially a platinum chain and a gold bracelet, and four thousand rupees in cash that were kept in his clothes, were handed over to his mother. I have confirmed this after talking to his family members. A bag containing some clothes was also recovered from the vehicle. We handed it over to Rishabh Pant’s family members immediately," SSP Ajay Singh said.

Pant was driving his Mercedes, which caught fire after colliding with a divider near the Narsan border. He was the only one in the car when it hit with a road divider and caught fire.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement revealing that Pant has two wounds on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, toe, and back.

At the moment, Rishabh Pant is being monitored at Max Hospital Dehradun. His mother and friends also accompany him. The wicketkeeper-batsman was subject to a 48-hour observation period and was under regular surveillance by the Ortho and Neuro departments. He is currently being treated in the ICU, which is located on the second floor of the hospital.

READ| Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery, MRI of brain normal