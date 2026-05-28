Fact Check: Was Kavya Maran really crying after SRH’s IPL 2026 Eliminator defeat to RR? Here’s the truth behind viral video

A viral video sparked speculation that SRH owner Kavya Maran was crying after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Here’s a fact check on what actually happened and the truth behind the widely shared reaction clip.

A viral video has cricket fans buzzing, supposedly showing Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran breaking down in tears after her team’s tough loss to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The heartbreak for SRH was real, and fans jumped at the clip, convinced it captured Maran’s gut-wrenching reaction as her team bowed out. Pretty much every platform—from X (Twitter), Instagram, to Facebook—ran with captions that said this was her raw response to SRH’s playoff defeat.

Kavya maran was seen crying after SRH getting eliminated by RR



Trolls apart i wish SRH comes back stronger and she acts like human being next yearpic.twitter.com/05Q4l6m1me — `mr. villa (@Luccydevil07) May 28, 2026

Where Did the Video Actually Come From?

People online have dug up an old clip and are passing it off as fresh. It’s not from the 2026 Eliminator—far from it. This video dates back to May 2024, during the IPL 2024 Final in Chennai. That was when Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, steamrolled Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lopsided championship game. After watching her team collapse for just 113 runs and lose the trophy, Kavya Maran was visibly upset, turning away from the cameras to compose herself and then applauding KKR’s victory. That emotional moment, from two years ago, is what’s resurfacing now—and it’s being wrongly linked to this season’s knockout match.

Kavya Maran was hiding her tears.



- She still appreciated KKR. pic.twitter.com/KJ88qHmIg6 May 26, 2024

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The Real Story from the IPL 2026 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, did knock out SRH in a tense Eliminator. Fans were gutted, Maran was clearly disappointed in the VIP stands, and you could feel the tension as her team’s hopes faded. But no credible media outlet has broadcast—live or otherwise—any footage showing Maran in tears during or after that particular game. Broadcasters always keep their cameras on the big names, but this moment simply didn’t happen as described.

Bottom Line: The Context Is Wrong

Social media moves fast, and old sporting moments often get recycled with misleading tags just to spark emotion and grab attention. In this case, the viral video is actual footage—but the story behind it is totally off.

The verdict? The claim about Kavya Maran crying after SRH’s IPL 2026 Eliminator defeat to Rajasthan Royals is false. The clip is genuine, but it’s from the IPL 2024 Final, not the 2026 playoff.

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