Fact Check: Is Karun Nair retiring? Know truth behind viral photo of KL Rahul consoling batter

A widely shared image on social media depicted him in tears, being consoled by his childhood friend KL Rahul. Nair had waited eight years for his return to the team, yet he struggled to deliver strong performances in the initial three matches.

India's prominent batsman Karun Nair, who returned to Test cricket after an eight-year hiatus, participated in the first three matches of the current series but struggled to make a notable impact. He accumulated only 131 runs across six innings before being omitted from the squad for the fourth Test, with Sai Sudharsan taking his place.

His performance as a No.3 batsman was underwhelming. He failed to score in the first innings of the series opener and managed only 20 runs in the second innings. He was again included in the playing XI for the second Test, where he scored 27 and 31 runs. In the third Test, he attempted to regain his form with a determined 40 runs in the first innings, but fell short with just 14 runs in the second. Due to his ongoing lackluster performances, captain Shubman Gill decided to exclude Karun Nair from the current match.

Karun Nair Caught Crying then KL Rahul Consoled.. probably he is talking about Retirement pic.twitter.com/MSXkRPRzz8 — (@Crickaith) July 23, 2025

I feel very bad to see Karun Nair crying like this. I wish the team management would give him another chance to prove himself. pic.twitter.com/NF5jfMotSZ — KLR (@KLRNation1) July 24, 2025

Numerous fans on X have asserted that Nair was devastated after being removed from the team. However, this assertion is FALSE.

The image that is circulating widely online originates from the third India-England Test, held at Lord’s from June 10 to 14, rather than from Manchester. In the backdrop of the image, the famous Lord’s balcony is clearly visible.

Meanwhile, the current series between India and England is proving to be quite memorable for KL Rahul. The 33-year-old right-handed batsman has participated in all four matches and, with the aid of two centuries and one fifty, has accumulated a total of 421 runs across seven innings.

KL Rahul, who on Wednesday (July 23) became the second Indian opener to achieve 1000 Test runs in England, scored 46 runs in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester.

