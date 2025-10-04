Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli’s 'karma' post target Rohit Sharma after ODI captaincy change? Here’s the truth

Shortly after the BCCI announced Shubman Gill’s elevation to ODI captain and Rohit Sharma's removal, an image claimed to be Kohli’s Instagram story circulated widely online. The post, themed around "karma," was quickly linked with the leadership change.

After Shubman Gill was picked as ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli put up a post about karma that said, Life is a boomerang, what you give you get. This got a lot of people talking. Many fans thought it was a dig at the BCCI's choice and a message to Rohit, reminding him of how leadership has changed in Indian cricket before. But when you check the facts, it tells a different story.

The viral image

Soon after the BCCI said that Shubman Gill would be the ODI captain and Rohit Sharma was out, a picture that looked like it was from Kohli's Instagram story started going around online. The post talked about 'karma' and people quickly tied it to the leadership change. Some even said Kohli was talking about when Rohit took over as ODI captain in 2021.

The real story: Did Kohli really post it?

After checking things out, it turns out the Instagram story going around is fake. Kohli didn't put up anything like that on his real Instagram. We found some things that didn't add up, like the profile picture in the fake image not being the same as what's on Kohli's real Instagram. Also, Kohli hasn't posted or deleted any stories about karma or the new ODI captain. It looks like someone made the fake image using AI or by changing the picture, and it never appeared on Kohli's actual page.

Conclusion

Virat Kohli didn't put up any social media posts aimed at Rohit Sharma after the ODI captain changed. The 'karma' story is made up and not true. Fans should be careful not to believe fake news like this and should always get their information from trusted sources when they want to know what players are saying and doing.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, doing so just five days apart, with Rohit stepping down on May 7 and Kohli following on May 12. Additionally, the duo had declared their retirements from T20 internationals after India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup, thus leaving One Day Internationals as their last format in international cricket.

