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Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League? Mystery behind viral No. 18 clip revealed

A viral video featuring a player wearing jersey No. 18 has sparked speculation about Virat Kohli playing in Mumbai’s Kanga League. The fact check investigates the clip’s authenticity, uncovers the mystery behind the footage and clarifies whether the Indian cricket star actually participated.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League? Mystery behind viral No. 18 clip revealed
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A viral video from Mumbai's Kanga League has captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts, and the reason is unmistakable. A player donning the No. 18 jersey and displaying a batting technique reminiscent of Virat Kohli has taken social media by storm. The footage has sparked widespread curiosity about the mysterious batter's identity.

No. 18 jersey, Kohli-inspired batting approach

The jersey number stands out prominently, particularly among admirers of the former India skipper. Over his career, Kohli has become synonymous with this number, and his dynamic batting style and competitive spirit have motivated aspiring cricketers throughout India. The player featured in the trending video has drawn striking parallels to the celebrated athlete, though his identity remains undisclosed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Khan (@ibu6466imk)

The viral moment has also shone a spotlight on Mumbai's Kanga League. This prestigious tournament has been a cornerstone of the city's cricket landscape for many years and is renowned for challenging competitors with demanding pitch conditions. It continues to be an integral part of Mumbai's grassroots cricket ecosystem, offering athletes a platform to demonstrate their abilities.

Could this be Virat Kohli?

Contrary to speculation, this is not Virat Kohli. The former India captain is presently taking a well-deserved rest following his participation in the recently completed IND vs WI ODI series. The 37-year-old is set to resume his cricket journey in New Zealand the following month, as India prepares for a 5-match ODI tour.

The video has generated considerable buzz due to the striking combination of the No. 18 jersey and the noticeable similarity in batting mechanics. The player's actual identity and specific match information have not yet been officially confirmed.

Also read| Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return

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