HomeCricket

CRICKET

Fact Check: Did Australia star Ellyse Perry propose to Pakistan batter Babar Azam? Here’s the truth behind viral photo

A viral photo has sparked claims that Australia star Ellyse Perry proposed to Pakistan batter Babar Azam. This fact check breaks down the origin of the image, verifies the context, and explains why the claim is misleading, separating online rumours from verified facts.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Fact Check: Did Australia star Ellyse Perry propose to Pakistan batter Babar Azam? Here’s the truth behind viral photo
In the rapid-fire world of social media, misinformation can travel faster than the facts. The latest example involves a fabricated story about two cricket icons: Australia’s Ellyse Perry and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. An image circulating widely online purported to show Perry on one knee, proposing to Babar during a Big Bash League (BBL) match. The photo quickly went viral, igniting a frenzy among fans and sparking widespread speculation. However, the reality is clear: the alleged proposal never happened.

The rumor gained traction after the photo appeared across major platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram. Accompanying captions claimed the proposal took place live during a BBL game, leaving spectators “stunned” and “in tears.” Despite its dramatic appeal, the narrative falls apart under scrutiny.

To begin with, logistics make the story implausible. While Babar Azam has been competing in the Australian BBL, Ellyse Perry has been at home, having recently withdrawn from the Women’s Premier League. At the time the rumor surfaced, the two athletes were not even on the same continent.

A closer examination of the image reveals further inconsistencies. Digital experts have identified telltale signs of artificial intelligence manipulation: unnatural lighting, distorted hand shapes, and mismatched background elements. These are common indicators of AI-generated imagery.

Moreover, an event of this magnitude would not go unnoticed by mainstream media. Any genuine on-field proposal involving figures of Perry and Babar’s stature would be headline news, accompanied by video coverage and comprehensive reporting. Instead, only a single doctored image has emerged, with no credible supporting evidence.

So why do such stories gain momentum? The answer lies in the appeal of sensational narratives—especially those involving high-profile athletes from rival cricketing nations. Content creators understand the engagement such rumors can generate and exploit it to drive clicks and shares.

In truth, as of early 2026, both Perry and Babar remain focused on their respective careers. Perry continues to excel in women’s cricket, while Babar routinely faces unfounded rumors about his private life.

The takeaway: the Perry-Babar proposal story is entirely fictitious, a product of AI manipulation and online speculation. As misinformation becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is vital for audiences to verify sources before sharing sensational content. This episode serves as a timely reminder to approach viral stories with a critical eye.

