'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad has issued a strong warning to Team India ahead of their high-voltage T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. With momentum building, the Proteas are confident and ready to challenge India in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

India is set to face South Africa in a thrilling match in Ahmedabad this Sunday. Both teams enter the Super 8s stage without a loss, but Shukri Conrad, the head coach of the South African cricket team, believes that the defending champions, India, may be under greater pressure.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Shukri Conrad, who is coaching in an ICC tournament for the first time, has stated that they will aim to leverage the pressure situation and remain focused. During a press conference on Friday, Conrad stressed that while both teams could feel the weight of pressure, the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad, as the defending champions, might experience it more acutely.

“There's so much scrutiny, especially in a side like India. They're going to be under a lot of pressure to make the semi-finals and obviously go on and make the finals as well. Hopefully, we can expose them and make them vulnerable under that pressure," Conrad told reporters.

When discussing India's challenges, he pointed out that the team will not underestimate Abhishek Sharma, despite his three ducks in the group stage matches. He also mentioned that a player's rough patch does not necessarily make them weak.

“Pressure is a big thing, but it's pressure both for them and us,” he added.

“I think we all talk about the pressure of playing against the top side, but we're not quite aware of what pressures they are under. I'm not, for one, suggesting that a guy who has three ducks in his last three matches comes under pressure for his place on his side. No", he said.

The Indian team management has backed Abhishek Sharma, and he remains integral to their strategy. Conrad's comments reflect his admiration for this Indian team.

The host team does have an advantage this time around. In the previous three-match T20I series against the same opponent last year, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team triumphed 3-1, with one match being abandoned. However, Conrad believes that their performance in a bilateral series does not dictate their World Cup journey.

The Proteas are poised to exploit India's vulnerabilities in this match. They have spinners like Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, and Aiden Markram, who may challenge the Indian batters with their finger spin. Their batting lineup features Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Markram, and Tristan Stubbs, all of whom are in excellent form.

While the host team has remained unbeaten thus far, the pitch in Ahmedabad could present a significant challenge. According to Conrad, pressure can alter the outcome of crucial matches, and the Proteas are determined to showcase their capabilities.

